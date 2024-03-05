Why Supreme Court's Anger Against Private Healthcare Costs Is Justified

The Supreme Court expressed strong reservations last week against the Union government's failure to implement a decade-old law under which it was expected to determine the rate of fee chargeable to patients in clinical establishments.

The top court observed that it would consider accepting the petitioner's request to the adoption of Central Government Health Scheme or CHGS rates as an interim measure if the government does not come out with a concrete proposal by the next date of hearing.

The court said the Clinical Establishment Act was enacted with the objective of "providing medical facilities to citizens at affordable prices".

The order came in response to a public interest litigation filed by the non-government organisation Veterans Forum in 2020. According to the PIL, the act has been adopted by only 12 state governments and seven Union territories.

The apex court said the Union government cannot shirk responsibility and claim that state governments or UTs are not responding—since health is a subject of the state—and it is, therefore, unable to notify standard rates.

This order possibly indicates relief for patients as the Union government is required to recommend price ranges for hospitals and clinical establishments across the country.