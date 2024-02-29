Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure At Government's Inaction To Fix Hospital Charges

The Supreme Court has expressed strong reservations against the government's failure to implement a decade old law under which it was expected to determine the rate of fee chargeable to patients in clinical establishments.

As per the law, these clinics or hospitals were required to display these rates in a clearly visible space in English and in the local language of the concerned place.

However, the government said that these rates were supposed to be made applicable after consultation with the respective states, and even after issuing various communications in this regard, the state governments have failed to respond.

Observing that it is the centre's duty to provide medical assistance to the citizens, the top court said that the government cannot shirk away from its responsibility by merely stating that communications have been made to the states and UTs and they are not responding.

The court said that the union secretary for the department of health can always hold a meeting with their state counterparts to do the needful.

As a result, the top court has directed for this meeting to take place and for the centre to come up with a concrete proposal by the next date of hearing, which will come up after six weeks.

The top court further observed that it will consider accepting the petitioner's request with regard to the adoption of Central Government Health Scheme rates as an interim measure if the government does not come out with a concrete proposal by the next date of hearing.