Who Is Securing You? A Look At Laws Regulating Security Guards, Agencies In Maharashtra

The MPSG Act is a welfare regulation, regulating the employment of security guards to ensure fair conditions of employment. It only applies to security guards deployed with shops and commercial establishments. It does not apply to guarding people and property in general. Violations under the MPSG Act are criminal offences.

The MPSG Act recognises three types of employment of security guards— one, direct employment, two, guards registered with a guard board who then deputes them to particular establishments, and three, where the guard is employed with an agency and has an exemption from the operation of the MPSG Act (i.e., exempt guard). Exemptions from the operation of the MPSG Act can be granted to a guard or class of guards if the state government feels that the benefits being provided to the guards in question are at least the same as the benefits that the MPSG Act provides.

Unfortunately, the MPSG Act, and its Scheme (MPSG Scheme) contain some critical inconsistencies.

As per the MPSG Scheme, every principal employer (that is, the shop or establishment engaging either a registered guard or an exempt guard), security agency and guard have to be registered with the relevant guard board. In Mumbai, this is the ‘Security Guards Board for Brihan Mumbai and Thane District’.

While Para 28 (1) of the MPSG Scheme permits a registered principal employer to engage exempt guards, Para 25 (2) of the MPSG Scheme states that a registered principal employer can either employ guards allotted by the Guard Board, or through direct employment, and not an exempt guard. As a result of this inconsistency, in practice, once a principal employer registers, then they can only employ a security guard either from the Guard Board or by direct employment. Hence, while on the one hand a principal employer can engage an exempt guard but must then register with the Guard Board, on the other hand once it registers with the Guard Board, it is prohibited from engaging an exempt guard.

This inconsistency has caused issues for many shops and establishments and has exposed them to criminal prosecution.