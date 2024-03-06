Vedanta Exploring Legal Options Against Supreme Court's Denial To Reopen Sterlite Copper Plant

In 2018, the plant was shut down following the Tamil Nadu government's order to seal and permanently close it after 13 people were killed in police firing during a protest against the unit.

The step prompted Vedanta to approach the National Green Tribunal, which allowed it to reopen the copper plant. The tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order to shut down the plant, saying that it was "unsustainable.".

The tribunal’s order was struck down by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the state government. The top court, however, allowed Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court to restart the plant.

In 2020, even the high court denied the relief and said the order of the state government bears in mind the public interest involved.

At its apex capacity, Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi accounted for nearly half of India's copper output.