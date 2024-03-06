Vedanta Exploring Legal Options Against Supreme Court's Denial To Reopen Sterlite Copper Plant
Last month, the top court dismissed Vedanta's plea to restart operations at its copper plant, citing repeated environmental breaches by the mining giant.
Vedanta Ltd. is exploring all possible legal solutions, including the possibility of filing a review petition against the top court's decision that rejected the mining giant's plea to restart operations at its copper smelter in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
"The company is exploring possible legal options, including filing a review petition as per advice from its legal experts," the Anil Agarwal-led company said in an exchange filing.
Last month, the top court dismissed a plea by Vedanta to restart operations at its copper plant in Thoothukudi.
It said that the closure of the industry was undoubtedly not a matter of first choice, but the repeated nature of the breaches coupled with the severity of the violations had left neither the statutory authorities nor the high courts with a chance to take any other view unless they were to be oblivious of their duties.
As a result, the court said the 2020 order of the Madras High Court affirming the closure of the plant doesn't warrant any interference.
In 2018, the plant was shut down following the Tamil Nadu government's order to seal and permanently close it after 13 people were killed in police firing during a protest against the unit.
The step prompted Vedanta to approach the National Green Tribunal, which allowed it to reopen the copper plant. The tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order to shut down the plant, saying that it was "unsustainable.".
The tribunal’s order was struck down by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the state government. The top court, however, allowed Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court to restart the plant.
In 2020, even the high court denied the relief and said the order of the state government bears in mind the public interest involved.
At its apex capacity, Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi accounted for nearly half of India's copper output.