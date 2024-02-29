Supreme Court Dismisses Vedanta's Plea To Restart Sterlite Copper Smelter

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday a plea by Vedanta Ltd. to restart operations at its copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Identifying certain areas of concern, the top court said Vedanta had failed to remove copper slag, which was disposed of indiscriminately at 11 sites near the site.

Vedanta had failed to obtain authorisation for the disposal of hazardous waste from the authorities. It was furnished with significant opportunities to take remedial action, the top court observed.

As a result, the top court said the 2020 order of the Madras High Court affirming the closure of the plant does not warrant any interference.

During the last hearing, the top court considered forming an expert panel to look into whether the plant could be reopened or not.

The court observed that the committee could determine what threshold requirements are needed for the plant to become operational and under what subsequent conditions it could be allowed to operate.

In 2018, the plant was shut down following the Tamil Nadu government's order to seal and permanently close it after 13 people were killed in police firing during a protest against the unit.

The step prompted Vedanta to approach the National Green Tribunal, which allowed it to reopen the copper plant. The tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order to shut down the plant, saying that it was "unsustainable."

The tribunal’s order was struck down by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the state government. The top court, however, allowed Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court to restart the plant.

In 2020, even the high court denied the relief and said the order of the state government bears in mind the public interest involved. Through its appeal before the apex court, Vedanta has been seeking permission to carry out necessary maintenance work at the plant, which has been shut down for the past six years.

At its apex capacity, Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi district accounted for nearly half of India's copper output.