Supreme Court Considers Formation Of Panel For Vedanta's Sterlite Copper Plant Revival

The Supreme Court expressed its willingness on Wednesday to set up an expert committee that will look into whether Vedanta Ltd.'s Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi can be reopened or not.

The court said that the committee could determine what threshold requirements are needed for the plant to become operational and under what subsequent conditions it could be allowed to operate.

The court's suggestion, however, was met with strong opposition from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Appearing for the state, senior advocates CS Vaidyanathan and Gopal Sankaranarayan said that setting up an expert committee is not warranted, as Vedanta has been continuously flouting pollution norms at the site where the plant is located.

"We cannot lose sight of the national interest in this case. We have to find a way forward," the top court said.

The court also highlighted that Vedanta will be put on terms as per the committee's suggestions.

"If the committee comes to a conclusion that a consent to operate should be given only on the condition of doing certain additional things to make the project sustainable, we will impose those conditions on you (Vedanta)," the court said.

This way, the concern of the state as a custodian of public health will also be protected, it said.

The hearing in this case is still underway and the arguments will continue on Thursday.