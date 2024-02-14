Supreme Court Considers Formation Of Panel For Vedanta's Sterlite Copper Plant Revival
The court's suggestion, however, was met with strong opposition from the state of Tamil Nadu.
The Supreme Court expressed its willingness on Wednesday to set up an expert committee that will look into whether Vedanta Ltd.'s Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi can be reopened or not.
The court said that the committee could determine what threshold requirements are needed for the plant to become operational and under what subsequent conditions it could be allowed to operate.
Appearing for the state, senior advocates CS Vaidyanathan and Gopal Sankaranarayan said that setting up an expert committee is not warranted, as Vedanta has been continuously flouting pollution norms at the site where the plant is located.
"We cannot lose sight of the national interest in this case. We have to find a way forward," the top court said.
The court also highlighted that Vedanta will be put on terms as per the committee's suggestions.
"If the committee comes to a conclusion that a consent to operate should be given only on the condition of doing certain additional things to make the project sustainable, we will impose those conditions on you (Vedanta)," the court said.
This way, the concern of the state as a custodian of public health will also be protected, it said.
The hearing in this case is still underway and the arguments will continue on Thursday.
In 2018, the plant was shut down following the Tamil Nadu government's order to seal and permanently close it after 13 people were killed in police firing during a protest against the unit.
The step prompted Vedanta to approach the National Green Tribunal, which allowed it to reopen the copper plant. The tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order to shut down the plant, saying that it was "unsustainable."
The tribunal’s order was struck down by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the state government. The top court, however, allowed Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court to restart the plant.
Even the high court denied the relief and said that the order of the state government bears in mind the public interest involved. Through its appeal before the apex court, Vedanta has been seeking permission to carry out necessary maintenance work at the plant, which has been shut down for the past six years.
During the last hearing, the top court permitted the mining giant to carry out certain activities towards the upkeep of the contentious plant, a move that will ensure the safety of the plant as well as its surroundings.
At its apex capacity, Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi district accounted for nearly half of India's copper output.