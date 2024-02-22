Tamil Nadu Opposes Supreme Court's Panel Proposal For Vedanta Copper Plant Revival

The Tamil Nadu government has expressed strong reservations against setting up an expert panel to look at the revival of Vedanta Ltd.'s Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

During last week's hearing, the Supreme Court proposed setting up an expert panel to look into the plant's viability.

Vedanta had then reiterated this proposal as a suggestion to tackle the issue of the plant's revival.

Arguing for the state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan remarked that the Madras High Court, while denying Vedanta the right to operate its plant, has extensively dealt with all the issues that the court is proposing to refer to an expert committee.

"An expert panel cannot sit in judgement over a ruling of the High Court," Vaidyanathan said. This will put at stake the institutional credibility of the high court, he said.

It was also argued that groundwater samples from within and around the plant have been tested, and all of them show the presence of pollutants. Therefore, their argument that the plant is a state-of-the-art facility and is non-polluting is not tenable, Vaidyanathan said.

This plant has been marred by court proceedings ever since it came into being, and committee after committee has found Vedanta to be in violation of pollution norms, the advocate said.

Committees constituted by courts have either recommended closures or measures that they should have taken in order to sustain the plant, which Vedanta has not been able to achieve, Vaidyanathan said.

It was argued that Vedanta had been a repeat offender and made consistent misrepresentations before various committees.

The hearing in the matter is still underway, and the arguments will continue on Feb. 29.