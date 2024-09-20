Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked, Shows Video Promoting Cryptocurrency XRP

Hackers targeted the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India on Friday, with the platform featuring a video that was promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency developed by the US-based Ripple Labs.

The video that was uploaded by the hackers was blank, with the title of "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION".

The previous videos uploaded on the channel were apparently made private by the hackers.

Notably, the YouTube channel is used by the apex court to livestream the proceedings of the cases involving public interest, as well as those cases that are heard by its constitutional benches.

The top court had recently live-streamed the hearings of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, which was taken up suo moto by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

(This is a developing story)