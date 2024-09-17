RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Directs Removal Of Working Hour Limits For Female Doctors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe in the RG Kar rape and murder case has been progressing in the right direction and it's investigation is directed to unearth the absolute truth.

The court, however, observed that it would not be apposite to disclose the central agency's leads at this stage as the investigation is still ongoing and the court would not want to jeopardise it.

Appearing for the state of West Bengal, senior advocate Kapil Sibal flagged off reputation concerns because the case is being live streamed. "50 years of reputation has come under scanner overnight because of the live stream," Sibal said.

The court was not moved by Sibal's remarks and said that the case is being live streamed because it is a public interest matter. Therefore, the court said that it will continue to be live streamed.

Referring to the status report submitted by the CBI, the top court said that what the central agency has revealed is disturbing.

The court said that the CBI must maintain contact with the parents of the victim and should keep them informed to assuage their concerns. Certain material regarding the crime scene is available with resident doctors. The same shall be shared with the CBI, the court added.

To protect the identity of the victim, the court directed Wikipedia to take down the name and links that are leading to pictures of the victim from its website.