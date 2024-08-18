Supreme Court To Hear Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder Case On Aug. 20
The case will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra.
The Supreme Court of India on Sunday took cognizance of the rape and murder case involving a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The matter will be heard on Aug. 20, Tuesday by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra.
On Sunday, non-critical healthcare services in West Bengal were stopped for the tenth consecutive day due to a strike by junior doctors at government hospitals.
Protesters and citizens are demanding for justice and the public release of the victim's post-mortem report. The woman's body was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Aug. 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime.
With outpatient departments closed on Sundays, there was less patient traffic, but senior doctors continued to handle emergencies and provide care.
The government on Saturday had said that a committee will be formed to propose safety measures for healthcare professionals.
Resident doctors at government hospitals in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Haryana among others, have been protesting since Monday.