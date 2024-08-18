Supreme Court To Hear Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder Case On Aug. 20

The Supreme Court of India on Sunday took cognizance of the rape and murder case involving a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The matter will be heard on Aug. 20, Tuesday by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra.

On Sunday, non-critical healthcare services in West Bengal were stopped for the tenth consecutive day due to a strike by junior doctors at government hospitals.

Protesters and citizens are demanding for justice and the public release of the victim's post-mortem report. The woman's body was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Aug. 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime.

With outpatient departments closed on Sundays, there was less patient traffic, but senior doctors continued to handle emergencies and provide care.