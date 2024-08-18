Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder: Protests, CBI Interrogations Continue
Protesting doctors and citizens are demanding quick justice and the public release of the victim's post-mortem report.
On Sunday, non-critical healthcare services in West Bengal were affected for the tenth consecutive day as junior doctors at government hospitals continued their strike, demanding justice for their female colleague who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The protesting doctors and citizens are demanding quick justice and the public release of the victim's post-mortem report. The woman postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Aug. 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day for his alleged role in the crime.
With outpatient departments closed on Sundays, patient traffic was lower, but senior doctors were still attending to emergencies and providing care.
The CBI, which is now investigating the case, will continue to interrogate former RG Kar Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for the third day in a row on Sunday, according to media reports.
The Calcutta High Court on Aug. 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation which started its investigation on Aug. 14.
The CBI has prepared a list of around 40 people who will be questioned as part of their probe into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor, sources told NDTV. This includes doctors and police officers.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has summoned actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee and two doctors- Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami - in connection with the alleged spread of misinformation surrounding the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The notices require them to appear before the police at 3 pm onm Sunday for questioning.
(With text inputs from PTI)