Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder: Protests, CBI Interrogations Continue

On Sunday, non-critical healthcare services in West Bengal were affected for the tenth consecutive day as junior doctors at government hospitals continued their strike, demanding justice for their female colleague who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protesting doctors and citizens are demanding quick justice and the public release of the victim's post-mortem report. The woman postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Aug. 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day for his alleged role in the crime.

With outpatient departments closed on Sundays, patient traffic was lower, but senior doctors were still attending to emergencies and providing care.

The CBI, which is now investigating the case, will continue to interrogate former RG Kar Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for the third day in a row on Sunday, according to media reports.