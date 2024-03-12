Supreme Court Suggests One-Time Bailout Package To Fix Kerala’s Financial Crisis

The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the centre to consider giving the state of Kerala a one-time deal to fix its current financial crisis.

Appearing for the state of Kerala, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said that the state has accepted to borrow Rs 13,608 crore offered by the centre. However, the centre rejected the state’s additional borrowing demand, he said.

The court said that the centre could consider imposing stricter budgetary conditions on the state in the coming financial years and that the current crisis could be averted if a bailout package is granted to the state.

However, the centre was reluctant to accede to this suggestion and said that a bailout package would not be possible, as it had rejected the same for other states. “If we allow it for one state, we will have to allow it for everyone," it said.

The court said that it does not doubt the centre’s bona fide intentions to negotiate with the state and that it is only suggesting the bailout package as a one-time measure.

The matter was then adjourned for a day so that the centre's lawyers could seek instructions and will likely be taken up tomorrow, that is, on March 13.