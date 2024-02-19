Supreme Court To Hear Kerala's Fund Allocation Dispute Amid Stalled Negotiations

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will hear the plea filed by the state of Kerala, accusing the Centre of imposing an arbitrary 'net borrowing ceiling' on the state.

The top court will accord an in-depth hearing to the case on March 6.

Appearing for the state of Kerala, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that the Centre is asking the state to withdraw the suit filed before the top court so that it can be considered for the amount that it is entitled to.

To this end, Additional Solicitor General N. Venkatraman said that it is unreasonable to litigate and negotiate simultaneously.

During the last hearing, the top court was apprised by the Centre that it was open to a dialogue with the southern state to resolve the net borrowing cap issue. However, the negotiations seem to have come to a standstill.