Supreme Court In 2023: Top 10 Rulings That Impacted India Inc.

One of the biggest tax cases of this year was one where the top court denied a favourable tax rate to multinationals from Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands.

The top court was dealing with the interpretation of the 'Most Favoured Nation' clause, contained in various Indian treaties, with countries that are members of the OECD. The multinationals had argued before the court that since French, Swiss, and Dutch treaties have the MFN clause, the beneficial 5% withholding rate in treaties with Slovenia, Lithuania and Colombia should apply to them as well.

However, the apex court said that there is no "automatic" application of a lower tax rate under the MFN clause and that the beneficial rate will not apply unless a notification is issued to give it effect. Experts said that this interpretation was not in good faith and that this might project India as a difficult nation for international trade and transactions.