Commercial Realities Take Precedence Over Technicalities Under Group Of Companies Doctrine

The group of companies doctrine should be retained in the Indian arbitration jurisprudence, considering its utility in determining the intention of the parties in the context of complex transactions involving multiple parties and agreements, the Supreme Court has held.

The doctrine provides that non-signatory affiliates can be roped into an arbitration agreement if the mutual intention of the parties under an agreement is to bind non-signatories to the agreement.

Providing much-needed clarity to the doctrine, the court has said that it is not necessary for a person or an entity to be a signatory to an arbitration agreement in order to be bound by it.

This is practically very welcome as business transactions grow increasingly complex and involve multiple entities — all of which may not strictly be signatories to an arbitration agreement, said Kartikey Mahajan, partner, Khaitan and Co.

The court has held that in case of non-signatory parties, it is crucial for a court or a tribunal to determine whether such parties intended to be bound by the agreement.

The judgement recognises the importance of using commercial reality as a basis to examine who the party is and sets up indicators based on which a non-signatory may be added to an arbitration. The judgement squarely puts commercial reality and equity ahead of technicalities, Vijayendra Pratap Singh, partner at AZB and Partners, told NDTV Profit.