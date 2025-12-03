Sunjay's Estate Feud: Priya Kapur Terms Allegations Of Concealing Assets 'Baseless'

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur has called the allegations against her of concealing assets entirely "baseless, wrong, and unsupported", according to a report by ANI.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur had told the Delhi High Court on Monday that there had been a “massive concealment” of her son's assets by Priya Kapur. Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, stated that his son’s annual salary was Rs 60 crore and yet his bank balance shows less than Rs 2 crore along with crypto assets of around Rs 1.69 crore. He said that Priya hid the details from the court and there was a suspicion that the money had been moved abroad.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Naya, appearing for Priya Kapur, said the allegations by Rani Kapur are all "false and baseless". Nayar stated that complete financial records, corporate filings and sworn documents had been submitted, which made it "impossible" for the concealment narrative to stand.

He highlighted that the correct financial figures demonstrated that the claims of a Rs 60-crore annual salary were inaccurate. On the allegation that Priya hid a high-value Rolex watch, Nayar clarified that the claim was based solely on photographs from a fake Instagram account "sunjay.kapur", while Rani followed the real account "sunjaykapur" and knew the source was fabricated.

"All assets known to Priya are already on record," the defence emphasised. Regarding concerns raised about certain corporate actions following Sunjay's demise, the Court was shown correspondence establishing that these steps had been initiated by an email sent from Rani Kapur's own account on 16 June 2025, days after Sunjay's passing, an email she later disowned.

Nayar has also rejected the claim that Sunjay's Will was drafted using Priya's Will as a template, explaining that the format actually matched Rani Kapur's own 2024 will, which was already filed before the Court.

Closing his submissions, Nayar said the entire case must rest on evidence, not insinuations, "Judicial proceedings require proof, not speculation. Every allegation collapses once tested against the complete record."

After the defence concluded, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani began his rejoinder submissions on behalf of Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, who have challenged the Will and sought an injunction restraining Priya from dealing with Sunjay's assets.

His arguments will continue on Thursday. The case centres on Sunjay Kapur's estate, valued at nearly Rs 30,000 crore. Sunjay passed away on June 12 in the UK after collapsing during a polo match.