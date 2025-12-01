Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Accuses Priya Kapur Of Concealing Assets

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur told the Delhi High Court on Monday that there has been a “massive concealment” of her son’s assets by his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar appeared for Rani Kapur and stated that his son’s annual salary was Rs 60 crore and yet his bank balance shows less than Rs 2 crore along with crypto assets of around Rs 1.69 crore.

He said that Priya has hidden the details from the court and there is a suspicion that the money has been moved abroad.

“Massive concealment. This house [farmhouse in Delhi’s Rajokri area] is built by my late husband. There are more than 50 pieces of artwork there… Sunjay Kapur had no life insurance, no rental income, and mutual funds? Just his salary was Rs 60 crore, and we are saying that he has only Rs 1.7 crore in his accounts,” he said.

Gaggar asked the court to pass a direction to Priya Kapur to furnish details about her and Sunjay’s assets going back two years and stated that an interim order must be passed for status quo ante.

“My Lady may seek details of two years, not just of Mr Kapur but also of Defendant No 1 [Priya Kapur] because the money has moved. Any interim order must be in the nature of status quo ante because the money has moved across borders, potentially,” he said.

Gaggar argued that Rani Kapur and her late husband built the company together and even though her husband had bequeathed the entire assets to her, she has not even been mentioned in Sunjay Kapur’s Will.

"An 80-year-old has been told today that she has not even been mentioned in the Will. There is not even a whisper about her. That she has no ownership in the company built by her husband, which was exclusively left to her," he said.

Gaggar said that Rani is joining hands with Karisma Kapoor's assertion that the Will produced by Priya Kapur is not genuine.

He also challenged Priya's assertion that a husband bequeathing his personal assets to his wife is a Kapur family tradition since Sunjay's father had also willed his entire property to Rani Kapur.

He said that two marriages are fundamentally different.

"How can you compare the two? She [Priya Kapur] was married to Sunjay for seven years. This was his third and her second marriage. I was married to my husband for forty years. The distinction doesn’t end here. Our Will was registered. The witness to our Will was a person whom my husband had known for 30 years. Here, the witness says he wasn’t even associated with the company before 2022," Gaggar stressed.

He also argued that since the day of Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya has been trying to gain control of the assets and the company Sona Comstar Ltd.

As Gaggar concluded his arguments, the Delhi High Court said it will hear the matter again on Dec. 3.