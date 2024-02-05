Sony Will Continue To Arbitrate Against Zee Despite Denial Of Interim Relief By SIAC

Sony Pictures said it was disappointed by the Singapore emergency arbitrator's decision to deny it interim relief in Zee merger case.

We are disappointed in the decision rendered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre to deny interim relief to Sony Pictures, Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. said in a statement to NDTV Profit.

The statement comes after SIAC denied interim relief to the media behemoth on Sunday, stating that it has no jurisdiction or authority to injunct Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. from approaching the National Company Law Tribunal to implement the merger scheme.

Sony has said that SIAC's decision is only a procedural one and that it will continue to vigorously arbitrate the matter in Singapore in front of a full tribunal and pursue its right to terminate the merger agreement and seek a termination fee and other remedies.

It further said that it is confident in the merits of its position both in India and Singapore.