Zee-Sony Merger Scrapped: All Eyes On Institutional Shareholders

Sony Group's termination of its planned merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. brings the focus to the institutional investors who backed the management of the Indian broadcaster when the deal was facing several hurdles from financial creditors and regulators.

Institutional investors have backed Punit Goenka for building a business that got Sony Corp. interested in consolidation in India. But this backing was only because of the inherent strength of the business and media properties that were created by Goenka.

Mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign portfolio investors hold over 70% of the company. And patience seems to be running out for a section of this category of shareholders who backed the company despite governance concerns.

Mutual funds have been the biggest backer of the Essel Group, supporting it even during the defaults, and they waited for the asset monetisation to happen to recover their dues. They hold over 32% of Zee Entertainment, followed by insurers that own 10.6% and foreign investors holding 27.22%.

Together, institutions held nearly 71% of the company at the end of December 2023. In contrast, the promoters held 3.99% at the end of this period.