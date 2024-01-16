Siti Networks Vs Aditya Birla Finance: Top Court Affirms Arbitration In Loan Dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an order of the Delhi High Court that referred a dispute between Siti Networks Ltd.—an Essel Group entity—and Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. to arbitration.

The dispute pertains to a Rs 150 crore loan that was extended to Siti by Aditya Birla in 2017. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. was a guarantor for this term loan facility.

However, Siti failed to pay its dues on time, which prompted Aditya Birla to move the high court.

Zee was tagged as a party to the arbitration proceedings by the high court after Siti defaulted on its loan obligations.

It was contended before the court that since Siti and Zee were a part of a single economic entity, Zee should be made a party to the arbitration proceedings between Siti and Aditya Birla.

Zee had opposed this stance on the ground that it could not be made a party since it was not a signatory to the proceedings.

In March 2023, the high court rejected Zee’s contention and made it a party to the arbitration proceedings, citing the group of companies doctrine.

The high court had appointed L Nageswara Rao, a retired Supreme Court justice, as the sole arbitrator to rule on the matter.