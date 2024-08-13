Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Accepts Ramdev And Balkrishna's Apology

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings initiated against Patanjali Ayurved's Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading ads fracas.

The court accepted the apology tendered by them for their actions. However, it warned both of them to not repeat the mistakes in future.

The case began in November last year, when the apex court issued a stern warning to Ramdev and his multinational conglomerate for downplaying the effects of modern medicine.

Some of Patanjali's commercials claimed its medicines could cure a number of illnesses, while simultaneously disparaging allopathic and modern medicine.

The court had said that it would issue a hefty penalty for all those misleading advertisements that promise to cure diseases such as asthma, obesity, and the like.