Nuclear Energy Bill 2025: Decoding Safety, Liability And Modernisation

The Rajya Sabha took up the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage today (Dec. 18), a day after the Lok Sabha cleared the legislation. With the Bill already passed by the Lower House, its approval in the Rajya Sabha would pave the way for it to become a law.

Lok Sabha passed the bill on Dec. 17 amid strong demand from the opposition members to send the legislation to a parliamentary panel for review. The government had tabled the Bill in Parliament on Dec. 15, with Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh introducing the legislation.

The proposed law seeks to overhaul India’s nuclear energy framework. It aims to replace the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, with a single legal framework.