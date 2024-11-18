NSEL Scam: Supreme Court Raps 63 Moons Technologies, Sets Deadline To Settle With Investors

The Supreme Court issued a final warning to 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. on Monday to settle with the 13,000 investors that were duped in a Rs 5,600-crore scam in 2013.

The top court has granted the company four weeks to make progress toward the settlement it has promised, but it has made it clear that the company is prima facie in contempt of the court's orders.

The court added that it will be forced to take a strict view of the matter on the next date of hearing, if nothing positive comes out during the four weeks granted.

63 Moons informed the court that it has settled with around 7,500 investors out of the 13,000 in question, and was in talks to settle with the remaining as well.

"We will pay all the investors," the company said.

During the last hearing, the NSEL Investors Action Group informed the court that the company had transferred Rs 1,700 crore out of the assets that were attached for the recovery of investor dues totalling Rs 5,600 crore.