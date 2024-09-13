63 Moons Technologies Faces Contempt Notice As Supreme Court Acts On NSEL Investors’ Plea
The investor group informed the court that Rs 1,700 crores were transferred out from the assets which were attached for the recovery of investor dues totalling Rs 5,600 crores.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. on a contempt of court plea raised by the NSEL Investors Action Group.
The investor group informed the court that Rs 1,700 crores were transferred out of the assets that were attached for the recovery of investor dues totalling Rs 5,600 crores.
“The court has taken their (63 Moons) statement on record, which states that status quo with respect to the properties will be maintained. How can these transfers take place after that?” the investor group represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan questioned.
The transfers have taken place with impunity while the top court’s interim orders in the case were prevailing, Sankaranarayanan argued.
If we will ever see the money, we don’t know, but 63 Moons has to be made answerable for this.NSEL Investors Action Group
The investor group backed its argument by citing an affidavit submitted by the competent authority in the case which said that 63 Moons has made large withdrawals from its bank accounts, closed some accounts, invested certain amounts in fixed deposits, and withdrawn some amounts from the attached fixed deposits.
While issuing notice, the top court clarified that pendency of proceedings before the top court, pursuant to the issuance of notice, shall not preclude either the competent authority, the special court, or the Bombay High Court from exercising their respective jurisdictions.
In 2022, the top court upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to attach properties of 63 Moons Technologies in connection with a Rs 5,600 crore scam that duped nearly 13,000 investors back in 2013.
63 Moons, formerly known as Financial Technologies India Ltd., was founded and funded by Jignesh Shah back in 1988. 63 Moons was the parent company of the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd. or NSEL, which suspended trading activities in 2013 following the multi-crore scam.
The scam prompted the Maharashtra government to attach properties belonging to NSEL’s parent company, 63 Moons, as it held a 99.99% stake in it. The step was taken so as to recover the lost investor money.
However, the Bombay High Court in 2019 set aside the state government’s order of attachment as it held that NSEL did not retain the commodities or the money. NSEL only performed the role of a facilitator, in a manner similar to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the high court said.
The top court was not moved by the high court’s line of reasoning and therefore set aside its order that vacated the attachment of properties by the state government. The apex court said that NSEL represented that on receiving money and commodities, the members would receive ‘assured returns’ and a ‘service’.
Though NSEL has been receiving deposits, it has failed to provide services as promised against the deposits and has failed to return the deposits on demand, the top court said while upholding the state government’s order of attachment.