NEET-UG 2024: Mistakes Should Not Be Repeated In The Future, Supreme Court Says

The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the National Testing Agency for the "flip-flops" committed by it in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2024 exam.

Criticising NTA's lax policy on paper leak, distribution of wrong question papers, and awarding marks for a wrong answer, the court said that such mistakes should not be repeated in the future.

In addition, the court has expanded the remit of the expert committee formulated by the centre to look into this year's fiasco. The committee must come up with a mechanism to ensure rigorous checks in the exam, coupled with a standard operating procedure, as to how the exam should be conducted, the court said.

"Once formulated, this SOP must be adopted by the NTA," the court said. It added that stricter procedures must be recommended to verify candidates' credentials.

Further, the court remarked that the viability of real-time CCTV cameras in centers must be considered along with the development of a robust grievance redressal mechanism for students.

The committee should recommend data security protocols so all sensitive information is protected and leaks are avoided and cyber ​​security and vulnerability audits should be conducted regularly, the court said. "Latest trends of cyber security should be followed," it said.