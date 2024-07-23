NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Rules Out Retest, Adjusts Scores For Answer Discrepancy

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a re-test in this year's NEET-UG exam will not be conducted and said that the ranks would be revised as five marks will be deducted from those candidates' scorecards who were awarded marks for a question that allegedly had two right answers.

Only those candidates who marked the correct answer will retain their marks, the top court said. This decision follows an IIT Delhi report affirming that only one answer was correct.

The top court was also mindful of the fact that directing a fresh NEET-UG test for the present year would be replete with serious consequences for over 2 million students.

This would include disruptions in admissions, the prejudicial impact on the presence of qualified medical professionals in the future and the impact on underprivileged sections. In this view, ordering a cancellation of the entire NEET-UG exam is not warranted, it said.

The top court found no evidence of a systemic breach in the exam’s integrity. The evidence on record did not indicate a leak of the question paper that would undermine the exam's credibility.

In arriving at this ultimate conclusion, the court said that it has been guided by the well-settled test of whether it is possible to segregate the untainted results from the tainted ones.

In other words, no student who is revealed to have been the beneficiary of the malpractices would be able to claim his right to admissions in the future, the court observed.

Lastly, the court said that the CBI will continue its probe in the case, but counselling and other ancillary admission processes will continue.