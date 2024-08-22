RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: No Coercive Action Against Protesting Doctors, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday that no coercive action should be taken against doctors who were engaged in protests against the horrific rape and murder at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The top court's order came in light of pleas filed by various doctors over fears of adverse actions against them by their respective colleges for protests and missing duties.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, ordered that a polygraph test of the accused must be conducted before 5 p.m. on Friday.

It said the National Task Force, which was constituted on Aug. 20, would hear the representatives of all stakeholders so that views could be taken from all who are likely to be affected. In order to facilitate the filing of suggestions before the NTF, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been directed to open a portal on its website.