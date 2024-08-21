RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Centre Directs Social Media Platforms To Remove Photos, Videos Of Victim

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology directed the social media platforms to remove all references to the name of the RG Kar rape and murder victim. It has specified that all social media platforms must remove any photographs and video clips associated with the identity of the victim, according to a release on Wednesday.

The directive comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order, in which it observed that social and electronic media proceeded to publish the deceased's identity and photographs after the body's recovery. The top court was constrained to order the removal of all photographs and video clips of the incident.