RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Centre Directs Social Media Platforms To Remove Photos, Videos Of Victim
The ministry warned the platforms that a failure to comply might result in legal consequences and regulatory action.
The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology directed the social media platforms to remove all references to the name of the RG Kar rape and murder victim. It has specified that all social media platforms must remove any photographs and video clips associated with the identity of the victim, according to a release on Wednesday.
The directive comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order, in which it observed that social and electronic media proceeded to publish the deceased's identity and photographs after the body's recovery. The top court was constrained to order the removal of all photographs and video clips of the incident.
In light of this order, the ministry has emphasised the importance of adhering to the court's directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved and, therefore, social media platforms had been asked to take immediate action to ensure compliance with the court's order.
It warned the platforms that any information relating to the individuals involved should not be disseminated in the future because a failure to comply might result in legal consequences and regulatory action.
All social media platforms have also been asked to report to the ministry at cyberlaw-legal@meity.gov.in about the actions taken by them.