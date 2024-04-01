Kerala-Centre Borrowing Dispute: Supreme Court Refuses To Grant Interim Relief To State

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim relief to the Kerala state government on a plea seeking to direct the centre to relax its borrowing limits.

The top court said that at this stage, the balance of convenience lies in the favour of the centre.

A substantive relief has been granted to the state, through the intervention of the apex court, it said.

"During the course of the hearing, the union has already made an offer for additional borrowing to the tune of Rs 13,608 crore," the court said.

The court remarked that even if we assume that Kerala's financial hardship is due to the union, during the course of hearing of this interim application, the concerns have been assuaged to some extent, so as to bail out the state from its financial crisis.

However, the court clarified that these observations have been made only for the purposes of interim relief.

The court said that the main dispute pertains to Article 293 (which deals with borrowings by the state), has not been substantially interpreted by the top court.

As a result, it referred the dispute for a final adjudication to a constitution bench comprising five judges.