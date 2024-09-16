Kalyani Family Feud: Baba's Brother Seeks To Ratify Mother's New Will

In the latest twist in the Kalyani family inheritance case, Gaurishankar Kalyani has filed to probate a new will and testament signed by his mother, Sulochana N. Kalyani.

Gaurishankar is brother to Baba Kalyani and Sugandha Jaidev Hiremath. This comes as Baba is already in the midst of a legal battle where Hiremath's children are seeking equitable distribution of the family's assets.

In an affidavit filed with Pune District Civil Court in February, Gaurishankar has laid claim to certain assets, which were given to him by his mother. The affidavit, dated and signed December 2022, also contains allegations by Sulochana Kalyani against her eldest son, Baba. The Kalyani matriarch passed away last year. NDTV Profit has reviewed a copy of the affidavit.

The new will comes as a surprise, as Baba is already in the middle of a case to probate a 2012 will by Sulochana Kalyani. A probate is a legal process through which the validity of a will is proven.

The latest filing alleges that Baba took over a substantial portion of the family's wealth and assets generated by his father, Neelkanth Annappa Kalyani. "After 1994, my husband and I were left with only a small portion of the wealth generated by my husband," Sulochana Kalyani said in the affidavit.

The mother has also alleged that though she has had cordial relations with Gaurishankar and his wife, she was instigated by Baba and his family to start litigation against the former.

"Baba has also caused several proceedings and/or affidavits to be filed in various courts/tribunals in my name through some of my relatives by using my power of attorney," the matriarch said.

Sulochana Kalyani said that she wanted to put an end to all the litigation filed by her and/or through her power of attorney against Gaurishankar and his family.

"I do not wish to control any assets. I only want to continue living a healthy and comfortable life," she said in the affidavit.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for Baba Kalyani said the issue of Sulochana Kalyani's will is subjudice.

"The allegations and contentions in Late Smt. Sulochana Kalyani’s affidavit are incorrect and denied as produced by Mr. Gaurishankar Kalyani. Mr. (Baba) Kalyani will appropriately represent his case before the Hon'ble Pune District Court,” the spokesperson said.

Hiremath's children Sameer and Pallavi had sued their uncle in March seeking distribution of the family's assets. The case was filed after they found that their uncle's family was not transparent in giving details of the family's assets when sought.