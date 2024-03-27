Baba Kalyani's Niece, Nephew Seek Division Of Family Assets

Seeking transparency, Sameer and Pallavi demanded disclosures regarding family assets. However, the reluctance to cooperate led them to escalate the matter through legal channels.

While they have meticulously compiled a list of known family assets, they suspect the existence of undisclosed riches.

So, they're asking the court to disclose all the assets, including immovable and movable properties, shares, and investments.

Additionally, as per the petition, they're worried that while this lawsuit is ongoing, the defendants might try to do something with the assets, so they've asked the court to stop them from making any changes to those assets until the case is resolved.

Also, because there are so many assets involved, they're also suggesting that a court-appointed receiver take over managing them temporarily to make sure everything stays intact.