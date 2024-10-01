ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank Get NCLAT Notice In Appeal Against Delisting Approval

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday issued notices to ICICI Securities Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. in the appeal by shareholders against the delisting approval of ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities argued that while the shareholders have appealed the scheme, the order approving it remains unchallenged. The NCLT bench of Mumbai that had earlier approved the scheme had given two separate orders—one approving the scheme, and the other rejecting the objections of the shareholders.

The counsel for ICICI Securities also pointed out that the shareholders opposing the delisting represent a much smaller percentage than the required 10% threshold to challenge such a scheme, raising questions about the maintainability of the appeal. It was further submitted that the appeal is not maintainable, as the shareholders’ rights were not infringed.

Meanwhile, the shareholders claimed that they initially filed an appeal against both orders but were instructed by the registry to file separate appeals. They mentioned that if the ICICI Securities' counsel has not been served the necessary documents, it is not their fault. The shareholders also pointed out that the Securities and Exchange Board of India had identified issues related to the delisting vote, yet the NCLT approved the plan.

The NCLAT has allowed ICICI Securities to file an application challenging the maintainability of the appeal.