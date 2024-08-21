NCLT Approves ICICI Securities Delisting Despite Shareholders' Opposition

The National Company Law Tribunal bench of Mumbai, on Wednesday, approved the delisting of ICICI Securities Ltd., dismissing objections raised by Quantum Mutual Fund and minority shareholder Manu Rishi Gupta.

Under the approved scheme, ICICI Securities shareholders will receive 67 ICICI Bank Ltd. shares for every 100 shares they hold. The scheme had earlier secured approval from 93.8% of ICICI Securities' equity shareholders.

Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Gupta, who held 0.08% and 0.002% of ICICI Securities shares respectively, had opposed the scheme. They had alleged undue influence by ICICI Bank employees on the voting process. However, their objections have now been dismissed.

The shareholders are now strategising and keeping their options open, Gupta told NDTV Profit in response to the hearing. This is just the beginning and they are prepared to take the legal battle forward, he said.

The case revolves around allegations that ICICI Bank pressured shareholders into supporting its proposal to delist ICICI Securities, its broking subsidiary, from Indian stock exchanges.