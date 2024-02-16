Gauging The Impact Of Supreme Court's Electoral Bonds Ruling

The electoral bond scheme is violative of a voter’s right to information and goes against the fundamental rights of equality and freedom of speech and expression. This is the gist of the Supreme Court’s ruling that has struck down the scheme as "unconstitutional."

The top court, in a unanimous decision, has upheld the challenge to the scheme and struck it down because the anonymity of the donor was intrinsic to the scheme.

In essence, the judgement has been rooted in the voter’s right to information.

It’s a historic ruling and one of the few in recent history that has gone against the executive, Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose told NDTV Profit.

Further, the court has directed the State Bank of India to stop issuing electoral bonds forthwith and prepare up-to-date data and details of political parties that have received these bonds after April 2019. Bonds not encashed by political parties will also have to be returned to the purchasers, as per the court’s directions.

The Election Commission of India should publish the information shared by SBI on its website by March 13, the court said.

This is a seminal judgement that will have a huge effect on the way we finance our election campaigns and on the health of our democracy. The ruling is steeped in scholarship and refined by the sweep and reach of its directions, Dr Ashwani Kumar, former union minister of law and justice, told NDTV Profit.

However, Kumar said that doing away with one bad law is not enough and that there needs to be a better alternative in place.