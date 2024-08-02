Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Refuses To Set Up SIT To Investigate Quid Pro Quo Arrangements

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to set up a court-monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the possible quid pro quo arrangements arising out of the electoral bonds scheme.

The court said that it would be premature and inappropriate for it to intervene at this stage, as appropriate remedies under the ordinary course of action have not yet been used.

"Intervention by this court at the present stage will postulate that the remedies available under the present system are not efficacious," the top court said.

The court observed that other reliefs, including the direction to the authorities to make recoveries from political parties on the basis that the donations received by them are proceeds of crime or the re-opening of income tax assessments, hinge upon the statutory function of authorities under law to make enquiries in this regard.

The court has essentially stated that the law governing criminal procedure and the writ jurisdiction of various high courts would allow for recourse through appropriate remedies at the present stage.