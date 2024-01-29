Deloitte-Tingo Case: Auditors Call For Fair Investigation

Auditors have called for a fair investigation to find if Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. missing a massive accounting fraud in Nigerian firm Tingo Group Inc. was a system failure or at an individual level.

Deloitte came under fire after Hindenburg Research accused the accounting giant of certifying that Tingo has over $470 million in its bank, when it had only $50, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hindenburg claimed Tingo's inflated financials "could have been spotted by any semi-conscious finance undergrad with severe vision loss", pointing to glaring inconsistencies.

"Clearly, there's more to this than meets the eye and we need fair investigation to establish what was the real facts," Shailesh Haribhakti, chairperson of Shailesh Haribhakti Associates, told NDTV Profit.

Haribhakti highlighted that far more investment is needed in the system and process, which will "prevent difference in reality and reported facts". He emphasised that a lot of work needs to be done by regulators, auditors and auditees.

In case a big firm is involved, regulators have to investigate to see what is going wrong and what type of internal control they are having, according to Ved Jain, founder of VJA Legal.