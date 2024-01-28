Deloitte Under Scrutiny After Missing Tingo's Alleged $462-Million Fraud

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.'s credibility is under fire after the accounting giant missed a major fraud at Nigeria's Tingo Group Inc.

The incident has sparked widespread concerns about the effectiveness of audits and potential flaws within the industry itself.

The story unfolded in June 2023, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a report titled 'Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials – The Nigerian Empire That Isn't', accusing the agri-fintech group of companies of fabricating financial statements.

Hindenburg claimed Tingo's inflated financials "could have been spotted by any semi-conscious finance undergrad with severe vision loss", pointing to glaring inconsistencies.

Tingo's books, audited by Deloitte, listed a cash balance of a staggering $462 million. However, subsequent investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that the company only had $50 in cash, according to a Forbes' report.

This massive discrepancy has thrust Deloitte into the spotlight, with experts questioning how such an obvious oversight could occur.