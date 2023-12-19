Delhi High Court Defers Hearing On Mahua Moitra's Plea Against Eviction Notice
It made the decision after considering the proceedings before the Supreme Court related to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.
The Delhi High Court deferred on Tuesday the hearing in Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's plea against an order that asked her to vacate her government-allotted accommodation by Jan. 7.
Moitra challenged the Directorate of Estates' eviction order, asserting that she had already moved the Supreme Court against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on allegations of accepting cash in exchange for posing specific questions in Parliament.
During the hearing, the Directorate of Estates argued that adjudicating on the matter directly would impinge on the apex court's proceedings. Moitra's counsel sought more time to be granted before she is asked to vacate, specifically till Lok Sabha elections are conducted.
Considering the proceedings before the top court related to Moitra's expulsion, the high court deferred the hearing to the first week of January.