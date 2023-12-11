Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Challenging Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court.

On Dec. 8, Moitra was expelled as a Member of Parliament after an ethics committee report recommended her disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The recommendation came in the backdrop of the 'cash-for-query' scam.

Moitra was accused of accepting bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items" as payment from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in return for speaking out against the government in Parliament.

Furthermore, allegations were made that she shared her parliamentary log-in credentials with Hiranandani.

While expelling her from the lower house of the parliament, speaker Om Birla said that the house accepts that her conduct as an MP was immoral and indecent, and therefore, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP.