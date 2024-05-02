Covishield Row: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Probe Into Vaccine Side Effects

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for a formation of an expert panel to examine the side effects and risk factors associated with AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine. The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks to nudge the top court to issue directions to the Union government regarding the establishment of a vaccine damage payment system for those citizens who got severely affected as a result of the vaccination drive during Covid-19.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine formula was licensed to Serum Institute of India and manufactured in the country as Covishield. According to the plea, more than 175 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India.

AstraZeneca has said that its vaccine against Covid-19 could cause low platelet counts and formation of blood clots in "very rare" cases. The plea pointed out that AstraZeneca accepted a link between the vaccine and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a medical condition characterised by abnormally low platelet level and the formation of blood clots.