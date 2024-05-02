Covishield Row: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Probe Into Vaccine Side Effects
AstraZeneca has said that its vaccine against Covid-19 could cause low platelet counts and formation of blood clots in 'very rare' cases.
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for a formation of an expert panel to examine the side effects and risk factors associated with AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine. The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks to nudge the top court to issue directions to the Union government regarding the establishment of a vaccine damage payment system for those citizens who got severely affected as a result of the vaccination drive during Covid-19.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine formula was licensed to Serum Institute of India and manufactured in the country as Covishield. According to the plea, more than 175 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India.
AstraZeneca has said that its vaccine against Covid-19 could cause low platelet counts and formation of blood clots in "very rare" cases. The plea pointed out that AstraZeneca accepted a link between the vaccine and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a medical condition characterised by abnormally low platelet level and the formation of blood clots.
Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome
The symptoms of TTS include breathlessness, pain in the chest or limbs, pinhead-size red spots or bruising of the skin in an area beyond the injection site, headaches, numbness in body parts, blurred vision, seizures and drowsiness.
Since a large number of Covishield vaccines were administered to Indian citizens on the assurance of the government regarding its safety, the plea seeks responsibility on the government's part so that it takes immediate steps for the health and safety of its citizens. It said the Union government must prioritise addressing this issue to prevent future risks to the health and lives of Indian citizens.