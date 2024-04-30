Covishield Can Cause Rare Side Effect, Admits AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has admitted in court documents for the first time that its Covid vaccine may lead to a rare side effect, according to media reports. It is noteworthy that AstraZeneca's vaccine was sold as Covishield in India in partnership with the Serum Institute of India.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the pharmaceutical company over allegations that its vaccine, co-developed with the University of Oxford, resulted in fatalities and severe injuries in numerous instances, The Telegraph reported.

The initial lawsuit was filed last year by Jamie Scott, a father of two, who suffered a permanent brain injury after experiencing a blood clot and brain hemorrhage following his vaccination in April 2021.

AstraZeneca is disputing the allegations but has acknowledged, in a legal filing submitted to the high court in February, that its Covid vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS" — Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome. TTS leads to blood-clot formation and a decrease in blood platelet count.