Bihar Assembly Passes Bill To Restrain Question Paper Leaks, Rs 10 Lakh Set As Fine

The Bihar state assembly on Wednesday, passed a bill to restrain question paper leaks and other malpractices in state government recruitment examinations.

The Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was presented by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. It was approved via voice vote, despite the opposition staging a walkout.

The bill includes multiple punishments for people involved in such misconducts, including three to five years of prison along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The new bill comes amid the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak controversy, which was in the limelight in the past few weeks.