Delhi High Court Refers Dispute Between Ashneer Grover And BharatPe To Arbitration

The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred to arbitration, the ongoing dispute between BharatPe and former Managing Director Ashneer Grover. The court has asked for the appointment of a sole arbitrator to deal with the issue.

The disagreement stems from an employment agreement signed in August 2021.

The single judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar issued the order after a plea was filed by BharatPe, which sought arbitration, accusing Grover of breaching the terms of his employment contract by disclosing confidential company information on social media.

However, since the beginning of the proceedings, Grover has deleted the social media posts in question and has also rendered an apology for posting them.

The hearing also had some observations on which arbitration procedure is to be followed in dealing with the dispute. The single judge bench directed that the dispute resolution is to take place as per the Delhi International Arbitration centre rather than the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.