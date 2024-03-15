Delhi High Court Directs Ashneer Grover To Stop Defamation Against BharatPe

The Delhi High Court on Friday instructed Indian businessman Ashneer Grover to stop making harmful statements about BharatPe and its officials. Furthermore, Grover was ordered to delete tweets targeting the chairperson of State Bank of India.

The case was heard by Justice Prathiba Singh.

Resilient Innovations Pvt.-operated BharatPe had filed a request to prevent Grover, who had left the company in a controversial manner, from sharing confidential information about it publicly. This was because Grover was still bound by confidentiality obligations from his employment contract.

During the hearing, the court criticised Grover's behavior, stating that he couldn't tarnish the reputation of an entire company and insult the SBI chairperson.

Grover had also written two letters to the Reserve Bank of India.

The first letter asked the central bank to look into BharatPe for possibly cheating it by hiring Bhavik Koladiya, who was convicted of fraud in the U.S., and getting licences.

The second letter claimed that BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar unfairly gave himself equity shares worth hundreds of crores. The court told the Economic Times to remove articles about these letters.