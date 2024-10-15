Anil Ambani, Others Appeal Against SEBI's Rs 625 Crore Penalty Directive

Anil Ambani and other entities have filed an appeal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India's order imposing a fine of over Rs 625 crore. The Securities Appellate Tribunal will hear the appeal and related matters on Oct. 18.

SEBI had barred Ambani and the other implicated entities from participating in the securities market for five years due to allegations of fund diversion from Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL). While Ambani faces a five-year restriction, RHFL itself has been sanctioned for only six months.

The market regulator's extensive investigation found that Ambani, aided by key managerial personnel at RHFL, allegedly orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to syphon funds by presenting them as loans to connected entities.