The Fall Of Anil Ambani — From Reliance Split To SEBI's Ban

Here's an infographic of events leading to SEBI's ban on Anil Ambani.

24 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani's business trajectory has been fraught with challenges since 2005, beginning with the formal split of the Reliance empire. Over the years, his companies faced mounting debts, legal disputes, and operational setbacks, ultimately leading to severe financial distress. 

The culmination of these difficulties came when SEBI imposed a five-year ban on him on Friday for fund diversion from Reliance Home Finance Ltd. 

Here's a timeline of events leading to SEBI's ban on Anil Ambani:

