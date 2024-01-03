Adani-Hindenburg Case: Satyamev Jayate, Says Gautam Adani After Supreme Court Clean Chit

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani thanked those who stood by the conglomerate during the Hindenburg short-selling case as the Supreme Court disposed of the petitions in the matter.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on X after the Supreme Court verdict Wednesday.

"I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue," Adani said.