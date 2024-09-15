Zomato Rival Swiggy Said To Eye India IPO Filing This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is considering filing publicly for its domestic initial public offering as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a strong pipeline of share sales in the country.

Swiggy’s IPO may seek to raise more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Bengaluru-based company is waiting to get approval from India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India, known as Sebi, to proceed with the IPO filing, the people said.

Details of the offering such as size and timing are still under discussion and subject to change, they said.

A representative for Swiggy didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.