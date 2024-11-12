Zinka Logistics IPO: GMP Holds Steady Ahead Of Opening On Nov. 13

BlackBuck, the digital trucking services platform, will launch its initial public offering on November 13. The company, officially known as Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., plans to raise up to Rs 1,114.7 crore through the IPO. The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 259 and Rs 273 per share. At the upper end of the price range, the company aims to raise Rs 1,114.7 crore.

BlackBuck, backed by Flipkart, offers a variety of digital logistics services, including vehicle financing, fuel cards, FASTag services, and a marketplace connecting truck operators with businesses in need of transportation services. The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for sales and marketing, investment in its subsidiary Blackbuck Finserve Pvt., and further product development.

Axis Capital Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Limited and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.