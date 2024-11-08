Goldman Sachs-Backed Zinka Logistics Sets Price Band For Rs 1,115 Crore IPO

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., the company behind digital logistics services provider BlackBuck, has set the price band for its upcoming initial public offering in the range of Rs 259 to Rs 273 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,114.7 crore from the book-building issue.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 54 shares or in multiples thereof. Zinka Logistics has reserved 26,000 shares for eligible employees and will offer them at a discount of Rs 25 apiece.

The company, which counts Goldman Sachs, Accel and Flipkart among its investors, will launch the public offer with a fresh issue worth Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of around 2.07 crore shares, according to the announcement.